16 more drivers caught by LTA for providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services after tip-offs, vehicles impounded

LTA nabs 16 more illegal cross-border ride-hailing drivers following tip-offs

16 more drivers have been caught providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) following tip-offs, with all their vehicles seized.

16 illegal ride-hailing drivers caught aft

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (21 July), LTA said the latest enforcement action was carried out at Singapore’s land checkpoints and downtown area.

This was after regular tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

The latest crackdown comes as authorities continue stepping up efforts against unlicensed cross-border transport operators.

Under the law, drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services can face fines of up to S$3,000, a jail term of six months, or both.

Their vehicles may also be seized upon conviction, said LTA.

Reminder to use licensed transport services

LTA also reminded members of the public to use only authorised cross-border transport services for their safety.

Commuters should book these services through Grab or use a Singapore-registered cross-border taxi.

They are allowed to pick up passengers anywhere in Singapore for trips to Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.

LTA also urged members of the public to report suspected illegal ride-hailing activities through its online reporting portal.

Netizens say passengers should also be penalised

The post has since garnered the attention of netizens, with some suggesting that passengers who use such illegal services should also be penalised.

A netizen said that LTA should fine the errant passengers as well to “kill the demand”.

A commenter agreed, suggesting that passengers who use such illegal ride-hailing services should be fined a minimum of S$500 each.

A Facebook user echoed the sentiment, pointing out that passengers opt for such services despite knowing that it’s illegal.

Another netizen also praised LTA for their “excellent work” in their fight against illegal ride-hailing services.

Also read: 7 drivers caught in recent crackdown on illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, vehicles impounded

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Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.