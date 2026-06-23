7 drivers caught in recent crackdown on illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, vehicles impounded

Seven drivers caught for offering illegal cross-border transport services

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) caught seven drivers providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services during recent enforcement operations.

Illegal cross-border ride-hailing drivers caught

In a Facebook post on Monday (22 June), LTA said it impounded the drivers’ vehicles as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal services.

They added that they continue to act on regular tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and National Taxi Association (NTA).

According to LTA, it has checked over 5,000 vehicles since July 2025, as part of its continued efforts to protect passenger safety and the livelihoods of licensed drivers.

Drivers found providing illegal ride-hailing services can face a fine of up to S$3,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

A conviction may also result in them forfeiting their vehicles.

LTA reminds public to use licensed services

For passenger safety, LTA advised travellers to use only licensed cross-border transport services between Singapore and Johor.

Passengers should either book a licensed cross-border ride-hailing service through Grab or take a Singapore-registered cross-border taxi.

These authorised vehicles can pick up passengers from anywhere in Singapore.

Drivers can then drop off passengers anywhere in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai, and Senai.

LTA also urged members of the public to report suspected illegal ride-hailing activities through its website.

Also read: LTA conducts operations against illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, 14 vehicles impounded

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Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.