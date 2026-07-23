Lamborghini catches fire along ECP, causes massive jam that lasts for hours

Engine compartment of Lamborghini catches fire along ECP, extinguished by SCDF

A Lamborghini caught fire along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Thursday (23 July) afternoon, causing heavy traffic to form for hours.

Footage of the incident posted on Facebook showed the rear of the lime-green sports car engulfed in flames in the far-left lane.

One lane of ECP closed off due to Lamborghini fire

According to the clip, the car had stopped before exit 10B (Still Road South) of the ECP in the direction of Changi Airport.

An Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle had already arrived at the scene and Land Transport Authority (LTA) personnel had cordoned off the far-left lane with traffic cones.

This led to motorists travelling at a slower-than-usual pace along the expressway.

SCDF fire engine arrives at the scene

Another video shared on Facebook showed that a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine had already arrived, and firefighters were unspooling a hose.

By that time, the fire had spread to the car’s front and sides.

Traffic continued to move at a slower pace.

Netizen says car was a ‘beauty’

In a Reddit post, a netizen said the fire was “pretty large” when they drove past around 5.15pm.

A commenter identified the stricken car as a green Lamborghini Gallardo with gold rims and a dragon decal, describing it as a “beauty”.

The same user said the car was “old” and had probably caught fire due to an “electrical issue”.

An affected motorist was unsympathetic, noting that the fire had caused a “massive jam”.

Lamborghini fire causes heavy traffic & bus delays on ECP

In a post on X, LTA said at 5.26pm that an accident had occurred along the ECP after the Tanjong Katong exit.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 4.

Just 9 minutes later, it noted that the accident had caused congestion that stretched to the Fort Road exit.

At 6.57pm, LTA updated that the congestion had worsened and stretched till the Rochor Road exit, a distance of more than 3km.

Heavy traffic persisted along the stretch between Marine Parade and Rochor Road at 8.05pm, almost three hours after the fire started.

Additionally, LTA’s MyTransport.SG app sent an alert at 7.40pm that said four bus services – 12e, 36, 48 and 518 – were delayed by up to 25 minutes because of the accident.

Fire involved engine compartment of Lamborghini

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 5.20pm on 23 July.

It took place along the ECP towards Changi Airport, before the Still Road South exit, and involved the engine compartment of a car.

The blaze was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet, with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also read: Electric car catches fire in Woodlands after being driven for less than 3 years

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Featured image adapted from WhiteBroccoli198 on Facebook and Monir 2.1 on Facebook.