Electric car catches fire in Woodlands after being driven for less than 3 years

No injuries reported after electric car catches fire in Woodlands

An electric car suddenly caught fire in Woodlands after being driven for less than three years, prompting its driver to frantically try to put out the blaze.

A video shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page showed the Mercedes engulfed in flames next to a multi-storey carpark and sirens blaring in the background.

Electric car fire sends thick smoke into the air

In another clip, a thick black plume of smoke rose into the sky from the burning car.

At least one fire engine was at the scene, with popping sounds heard.

A photo posted on Facebook by Singapura Channel depicted several onlookers watching the blaze from a safe distance.

Electric car catches fire near Woodlands multi-storey carpark

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 10.10am on Tuesday (21 July).

It took place near the entrance of a multi-storey carpark at 548 Woodlands Drive 44 — the address of Vista Point shopping mall.

The fire involved the interior of an electric vehicle, and was extinguished by SCDF with a water jet.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Electric car starts emitting smoke while in Woodlands carpark

The car’s female driver told Shin Min Daily News that she was driving out of the carpark when she smelt smoke.

When she got out of the vehicle to investigate, she realised the smoke was coming from inside the car.

The fire appeared to have originated in the area between the driver’s seat and the front passenger seat — believed to contain the car’s battery.

She quickly grabbed a small fire extinguisher and asked a security guard who was nearby to help her put out the fire.

However, they were unsuccessful and had to call SCDF.

The driver said she heard repeated explosive sounds and ran to a safe distance, fearing an explosion.

Driver bought electric car for S$230K

The driver told the Chinese daily that she had waited a few years before buying an electric car, believing the technology had stabilised since they first hit the market.

She thus purchased the Mercedes for more than S$230,000 less than three years ago, and had no issues with it before this incident.

Thankfully, the car did not catch fire along an expressway, she said, as she would not have dared to stop.

Even if she had stopped, she would not have dared to open the door due to passing traffic, resulting in her being trapped inside.

The car’s interior was burnt to a crisp by the fire, and it was towed away at 12.15pm, according to Shin Min.

Also read: Electric car bursts into flames in the middle of road along BKE, 1 injured

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Featured image adapted from BraveFox8727 via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.