Electric car bursts into flames in the middle of road along BKE, 1 injured

Electric car bursts into flames in the middle of road on BKE

On Monday night (17 Feb), an electric car suddenly caught fire on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands, near the Dairy Farm Road exit. The incident occurred around 9:20 pm.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the scene, where they found the car fully engulfed in flames.

One person sustained a minor burn injury and was taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after being assessed by an SCDF paramedic.

It is understood that the car in question was a BlueSG electric vehicle and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MS News has reached out to BlueSG for more information.

SCDF deploys fire blanket & special equipment

Upon arrival, SCDF firefighters immediately deployed a vehicle fire blanket to contain the blaze and limit the smoke spread.

In a statement posted on Facebook, SCDF revealed that three water jets were used to cool the car, and specialized equipment was employed to inject water directly into the burning battery.

Electric vehicles (EVs) pose a higher risk of re-ignition even after a fire is put out, due to the nature of lithium-ion batteries. To mitigate this risk, six firefighters worked together to continuously hose down the vehicle.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, by the time firefighters extinguished the flames, the vehicle was completely destroyed, leaving only its exterior shell.

Eyewitness footage shows electric car engulfed in flames on BKE

Videos of the fire surfaced online, showing the car fully engulfed in flames. One video, posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, was captured by a bus passenger passing the scene.

Another video on Telegram’s SGRoads Block / Traffic News showed a vehicle driving past the burning car, with flames consuming the entire structure.

Additional footage from the aftermath depicted three fire trucks and multiple firefighters dousing the remains of the car to prevent re-ignition.

SCDF advises public to equip vehicles with fire extinguishers

Following the incident, SCDF advised the public to equip their vehicles with fire extinguishers to manage small fires.

However, they cautioned against attempting to fight a fire that has already spread or involves an EV battery.

Instead, individuals should retreat to a safe distance of at least 15 metres and immediately dial 995 for emergency assistance.

More information on electric vehicle fires can be found in the Civil Defence Emergency Response Manual (9th Edition) from the SCDF official website.

