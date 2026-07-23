M’sian man charged in S’pore for role in fake friend scam that cheated victim of S$20K

Malaysian man arrested for his involvement in fake friend scam, victim cheated S$20,000

A 23-year-old Malaysian man has been charged in Singapore for his alleged involvement in a fake friend call scam that defrauded a victim of S$20,000.

The arrest took place on Wednesday (22 July) at Changi Airport Terminal 4 before the suspect could depart from Singapore.

Victim received call from ‘acquaintance’ claiming he had been detained at Changi Airport

On 3 July, a 69-year-old victim notified the Singapore Police Force after getting a call from an “acquaintance” who claimed that he had been detained by Singapore Immigration at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

The caller told the victim that he had failed to declare funds in his bank account and required S$20,000 as bail for his temporary release, the police said.

The following morning, the victim went to Terminal 4 and handed over the cash to an unknown man.

She later realised she had been scammed when additional bank transfer requests followed.

Suspect arrested before he could leave Singapore

Airport Police Division officers quickly identified the man who had collected the cash from the victim.

They arrested the suspect on 22 July at Changi Airport Terminal 4 departure hall.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had been recruited by unknown individuals believed to be part of a transnational scam syndicate to collect cash from scam victims and pass the proceeds to other unknown persons.

Face jail term of up to 10 years, fine of up to S$500,000, or both

The man was charged on 23 July with the offence of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct.

If found guilty, the suspect could face a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both, and caning of up to 12 strokes.

Police urge members of the public to be cautious of unknown callers requesting urgent financial help.

They added: “Always make further checks to verify the identity of the requestors through other sources. Never transfer money to any persons whose identity is not adequately verified.”

Also read: M’sian man handed over to S’pore over alleged role in money laundering syndicate, faces up to 10 years’ jail



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