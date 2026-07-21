Japanese woman living in Thailand shares her love for Thai fried rice, says it never disappoints

Japanese individual falls in love with Thai fried rice after living in Thailand

A Japanese woman who has been living in Thailand for three months took to social media to praise Thai fried rice, saying it never disappoints, no matter where she eats.

Threads user @notes.bkk posted on 5 July, complimenting the deliciousness of fried rice she had in Thailand.

“Fried rice never disappoints. Even if the restaurant changes, even if the ingredients change, even if I can’t read the menu,” the caption read.

This love of fried rice wasn’t just hers alone but her children’s as well.

It’s the dish her entire family could enjoy without worries

Speaking to MS News, Hana, a Japanese woman in her 30s, shared that fried rice was the dish her entire family could enjoy without any worries, and they have eaten it countless times since coming to Thailand.

When it comes to a specific kind, her favourite is crab fried rice, while her son’s go-to is pineapple fried rice.

She was also pleasantly surprised by how delicious shiitake mushroom fried rice is, saying it’s a rare type of ingredient in fried rice back in Japan.

Loved texture of Thai rice and that dish’s served with chilli fish sauce

The reason she fell in love with Thai fried rice comes down to the texture of Thai rice.

Ms Hana explained that it is incredibly fluffy and separated. Additionally, she loves that many restaurants serve chilli fish sauce, known locally as “Prik Nam Pla”, on the side, giving diners the freedom to dial up the heat to their liking.

“Being able to change up the flavour halfway through is another great thing about it, as you never get tired of it right down to the last bite,” she said.

Consistently delicious everywhere she ate it

When asked to pick the best fried rice restaurant or location, Ms Hana admitted she could not choose a single favourite.

According to her, every eatery stands out, and the dish is “consistently wonderful” no matter where she orders it.

Comparing Thai cuisine to Japanese cuisine

Ms Hana noted that Thai cuisine uses different ingredients and seasonings compared to Japanese cuisine, which she was more accustomed to back home.

When she first arrived in Thailand, she had no idea what any of the food would taste like. As a result, she would take small portions of various dishes, playfully guessing whether a dish would be spicy or sweet, an experience she described as “fun like a quiz game”.

Ms Hana said: “When we guessed right, we were thrilled, and when we were wrong, we all had a good laugh as a family.”

Spice level is different between Thailand and Japan

Back home in Japan, she used to eat Pad Kra Pao, or basil stir-fry, from time to time. She pointed out that the spice level is mild unless a customer specifies it.

However, in Thailand, the spice levels are “incredibly spicy”, and she was shocked the first time.

“Both versions are delicious, but I feel that the standard for spiciness is entirely different,” she remarked.

Her number one favourite turned out to be Pad Thai

Despite her love for fried rice, Ms Hana revealed that her number one favourite is Pad Thai — a common Thai dish that captures many foreigners’ hearts.

She added that she used to dislike Tom Yum Goong. However, after moving to Thailand and getting to try Tom Yum Goong-flavoured pasta, pizza, snacks, and instant noodles, she grew to love the soup itself.

“I suppose my palate has gradually adapted to Thailand while living here,” she said.

Yam Wun Sen shocked her most

Ms Hana said the dish that shocked her the most was Yam Wun Sen (glass noodle salad), though not because she disliked the flavour profile.

While the very first bite was a delightfully tangy surprise, she said her second bite unleashed an overwhelming sense of spiciness that caught her completely off guard.

The heat left her tongue stinging so severely that drinking water offered no relief, ultimately preventing her from eating anything else for the remainder of the meal.

Also read: ‘Everything tasted just like home’: S’pore couple tries Ya Kun Kaya Toast set in Tokyo, rates experience ‘5 out of 5’



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Featured image adapted from @notes.bkk on Threads.