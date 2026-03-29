‘Everything tasted just like home’: S’pore couple tries Ya Kun Kaya Toast set in Tokyo, rates experience ‘5 out of 5’

Singaporean couple dines at Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlet in Tokyo, praised similarity to home

While in Japan, a Singaporean couple were still able to enjoy a taste of home at a Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlet in Tokyo.

The outlet allegedly replicated the Singapore experience very well, right down to the smell of toast and coffee.

S’porean couple tries Tokyo Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlet

On 28 March, user ‘random_avocado’ posted on the Singapore subreddit about their experience.

She had gone on a Japan road trip with her husband back in Oct 2025. Near the end of their trip, about three weeks in, the Original Poster (OP) said her husband started feeling a little homesick.

As such, they decided to switch from the local cuisine to try something from home.

The OP told MS News that they learnt about the Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlets in Tokyo from reviews on TikTok and YouTube.

Having occasionally had it for breakfast in Singapore, she was quite curious about trying it overseas for the first time and seeing how similar it would be.

Japan Ya Kun outlet serves onsen-style egg instead

They ended up heading to the outlet at the Tokyo International Forum, which the OP claimed was the last remaining spot.

There, the couple ordered the Kaya Toast set, with the OP purchasing some “iced black tea”, which Singaporeans know as iced Teh-O.

“The stools, tables, and even the smell of toast and coffee made it feel very familiar — almost like being transported back home. Even the red servingware was the same,” she told MS News.

She praised the excellent job from the outlet in replicating the Singapore experience, writing: “The vibes were 100% identical.”

However, some notable differences stood out. The outlet served a single egg, onsen-style, rather than two soft-boiled eggs like in Singapore.

One commenter noticed the apparent lack of egg white, but the OP said the yolk was runny and delicious.

The outlet’s menu had iced Milo, but lacked other Singaporean beverage options like Horlicks or the ginger drinks.

“You can’t really order using local terms like “Teh-C siew dai”. We mostly ordered by pointing at the menu,” she explained to MS News.

Gave experience a perfect score

While there were some differences, the OP felt pleasantly surprised that the Tokyo outlet was about 90% similar to the original. She praised the toast as being very close to Singapore’s.

“It was quite an interesting experience. It made us think about how Singaporean food and culture are adapted overseas.”

She told MS News that she had no complaints and gave the experience a score of five out of five.

“At ¥950 (S$7.60) per set, it’s a bit pricier than in Singapore, but honestly, worth it for the comfort if you miss [the] food back home.”

Also read: S’porean woman living in France plans to move back to raise child, feels S’pore is safer, more efficient

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Featured image adapted from random_avocado on Reddit.