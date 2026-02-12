S’porean woman living in France plans to move back to raise child, feels S’pore is safer, more efficient

Singaporean living in France prefers to raise her child in Singapore

A Singaporean woman currently living in France with her French husband took to Instagram to share her views on moving back to Singapore.

Her main reason for doing so, she said, was to raise her child in a more stable and “safer” environment.

The content creator, who goes by ‘KM’ on social media, shared several posts detailing her reasoning behind the planned move, after weighing the pros and cons of both countries.

Singapore ‘a clear winner’ in certain aspects

In her first video, posted on 31 Jan, she mentions that choosing either country to raise a child is not easy.

After living in France for four years, KM shared that she has come to appreciate France’s slower pace of life, as well as its “incredible nature”.

However, she states that since having a child, “efficiency and convenience are two things that [she] really values”. And KM believes that Singapore is a clear winner on both these fronts.

Singapore also has better stability and is safer, she said.

Furthermore, she highlights the lower tax rates in Singapore compared to France as another pull factor. She ends off, saying:

Moving back home doesn’t mean you’re a failure. It just means that you’re unlocking a new chapter for yourself.

Potential trilingual abilities

In a follow up video on 1 Feb, KM points out that trilingualism would be another benefit of raising a child in Singapore.

Apart from French and English, she wishes for her child to pick up Mandarin in a local primary school.

“I personally think that Chinese is a very important language,” she says. “I would like my son to master it.”

She also claims that it is “one of the best gifts” that she can give her son.

Netizens mostly supportive and encouraging

Most netizens left positive comments on her videos. One netizen echoed KM’s sentiments, and shared that she had similar plans for her child as well.

Another Instagram user, who claimed to be living in Paris, shared that they believed a move to Singapore would be an “upgrade” in terms of quality of life.

However, one netizen disagreed, saying that the woman’s son would face “less stress” living in France compared to Singapore.

