S’pore ranks as 34th happiest city in the world, only SEA city to clinch gold in index

Singapore one of 37 cities to clinch gold in 2024 Happy City Index

Singapore has been named one of the happiest cities in the world according to an annual index by the Institute for Quality of Life in London.

The 2024 Happy City Index bestowed the little red dot, and 36 other cities, with a gold “happiest” city title based on the city’s impact on the happiness of its residents.

Given a score of 1617.8, Singapore lands on the 34th spot in the index and is the only Southeast-Asian country to clinch the gold title.

Index based on residents’ happiness

According to the Institute for Quality of Life, the Happy City Index is designed to showcase the world’s happiest cities based on five key areas:

Citizens

Governance

Environment

Economy

Mobility

Noting that happiness is subjective and determined by a wide range of factors, the Index highlighted the five areas to narrow down the “golden cities”.

Focusing on results more than rankings, the Index presents a “gold” title to the happiest cities that accumulate the most points over the five areas.

Cities that do not receive a gold title are subsequently ranked under the silver and bronze categories.

“We care about discovering and promoting good trends that make the people of the world happier,” the Institute for Quality of Life stated.

Singapore only Southeast-Asian country to receive gold title

To achieve fair and measurable results, the Institute for Quality of Life included 250 cities that provided “objective, transparent and verifiable data” and showed unique achievements in relation to quality of life.

Both a city and a country, Singapore managed to grab the gold title in the Index, along with 36 other countries.

The little red dot was also the only South-East Asian country to receive the prestigious title.

Popular tourist destinations such as Seoul and Osaka also clinched gold in the Index, while Taiwan’s Taipei received a silver title at 46th place.

Singapore’s neighbour Malaysia also made it onto the Index, but received bronze titles with Serdang at 166th place and Kuala Lumpur at 188th.

