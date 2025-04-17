82-year-old man fractures spine after parking spot dispute turned violent outside supermarket in M’sia

Elderly man in Malaysia fractures spine over alleged parking spot dispute

An 82-year-old man in Malaysia suffered a spinal fractures after a dispute over a parking space reportedly turned violent.

The incident, which occurred outside a supermarket in Melaka earlier this year, ended with police arresting a 65-year-old man believed to have assaulted the senior citizen on Monday (14 April).

Dispute allegedly sparked over parking spot

According to District Police Chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah, the altercation took place in February and stemmed from an argument over parking.

Local media outlet Kosmo reported that the victim had double-parked his vehicle, allegedly blocking the suspect from exiting the car park.

What began as a verbal spat escalated when the younger man allegedly shoved the elderly gentleman, causing him to fall backwards onto the road.

The impact left the victim with a fractured spine.

Suspect faces jail time

The 65-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday (14 April) following a police report filed by the victim. He was held in custody for two days to assist with investigations, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Authorities are probing the case under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

If found guilty, the man could face up to seven years in prison and a fine.

District Police Chief Superintendent Ashari reminded the public to remain composed in tense situations, especially in public spaces.

“A rash act can lead to serious consequences,” he warned.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Driver in Canada runs over woman reserving parking spot with body, arrested & charged with assault

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kosmo and Apriori1 on Canva. Image on the right is for illustration purposes only.