Driver in Canada runs over woman reserving parking spot with body, arrested & charged with assault

Driver in Canada arrested after running over woman reserving parking spot

A driver in Canada, frustrated by a woman using her body to reserve a parking spot, deliberately ran her over before callously driving away.

According to a statement from the Winnipeg Police Service, the incident occurred on 22 March, and the driver has since been arrested.

At around 2.30pm, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived at a parking lot near several stores at 1200 St. James Street in Winnipeg, where they found a woman in her 30s who had been injured by a vehicle.

The woman had been standing in an empty parking spot to save it for her family, who were driving through the lot.

When another vehicle arrived first, an argument ensued between the woman and the driver.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, then proceeded to drive into the spot while the victim was still standing there.

The collision knocked her to the ground, leaving her trapped under the front tires of the SUV.

Woman transported to hospital with injuries

After running the woman over, the driver callously drove off, showing “no concern for the victim”, according to the police release.

The injured woman was later transported to the hospital, where she was treated for lower body injuries.

Following an investigation, Winnipeg police identified and arrested the driver.

She has been charged with assault with a weapon and careless driving.

Similar parking spot reservation incidents spark outrage among Singaporeans

In Singapore, similar incidents involving pedestrians standing in front of parking spots have sparked widespread outrage.

At the end of 2024, two cars were involved in a dispute over a parking spot in Ang Mo Kio when a passenger stepped out to physically block the other vehicle from claiming it.

While the car with the dashcam eventually gave up the spot, many netizens accused the other driver of entitlement.

Earlier in November 2024, a mother attempted to reserve a parking spot at VivoCity by using her young son.

Despite the driver’s efforts to reason with her, the woman refused to relent.

Many observers criticised her for manipulating the situation to gain sympathy, with some also expressing concern over the safety of her son.

