AMK parking spot allegedly gets stolen, passenger stands on lot to block car

Cars try to take same AMK parking spot, passenger blocks it

Two cars were seen attempting to take the same parking spot in Ang Mo Kio (AMK).

The incident occurred in AMK Central, at 1.10pm on 31 Dec 2024, according to the video timestamp.

In the footage, the camcar was seen waiting as another vehicle left parking slot 93.

Further down the road, a red car seemed to also be waiting for a free parking spot.

It is unclear which car arrived there first.

After the parked vehicle left, the red car immediately hurried over.

The camcar attempted to reverse into the empty parking spot first.

However, a woman then emerged from the red car and physically blocked it.

She held up a hand demanding the camcar stop before reserving the slot for the red car using her body.

The camcar relented and moved aside, letting the other car enter the parking spot.

After it had parked, the woman then appeared to take a photo of the camcar.

Netizens advise driver to not give way next time

In the caption of the post, the driver criticised the woman for claiming the parking space like she was “defending a sacred relic”.

They further disapproved of her “sheer theatrics”, writing that it was “a masterclass in selfishness”.

Many netizens overwhelmingly accused the red car’s motorists of self-entitlement.

Some commenters questioned the camcar driver on why they relented.

One such user suggested they should have refused to move instead, preventing the red car from entering the lot in a standoff.

However, some netizens wondered if the red car had arrived in the parking lot first.

In that case, they considered it courteous to give the spot to them.

