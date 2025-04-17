World’s 1st sperm race to take place on 25 April in Los Angeles, aims to raise awareness of male fertility decline

World’s first sperm race in Los Angeles to highlight male fertility crisis

In a move that’s turning heads and raising a few eyebrows, Los Angeles will play host to the world’s first-ever sperm race on 25 Apr — and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

According to a post by @timesnow on Instagram (16 Apr), the bizarre yet bold event was dreamt up by a startup called Sperm Racing, aiming to tackle a surprisingly serious issue — the global decline in male fertility.

With research showing a global drop in sperm counts over recent decades, the race aims to get people talking openly about male reproductive health in a way that is less clinical and more entertaining.

In this microscopic race, two sperm samples will go head-to-head on a custom-designed track.

High-resolution cameras will capture every squirm and sprint, with viewers tuning in via livestream to catch the action, complete with live commentary.

US$1 million raised for one-of-a-kind race

While it may sound like satire, the organisers are dead serious about their mission. Sperm Racing has reportedly raised a staggering US$1 million (S$1.3 million) to fund the inaugural race, according to traded.com.

Set to be held at the iconic Hollywood Palladium, the showdown will feature samples from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC).

It’s expected to attract 5,000 attendees.

Sperm Racing founder, Eric Zhu, said in his race manifesto: “Two competitors. Two samples. One microscopic finish line.”

By turning science into a spectacle, they hope to remove the stigma around male reproductive issues and encourage more men to take their reproductive health seriously.

Netizens cannot wait for action to begin

Unsurprisingly, the race has already gone viral online, with netizens reacting in disbelief, amusement, and genuine curiosity.

One netizen jokingly asked how they could register their team for the upcoming race.

Another commenter cheekily volunteered to be a coach.

One Instagram user expressed disbelief at the upcoming race, exclaiming: “What is the world coming to?”

Another netizen joked that all they asked for was GTA 6, referring to the popular video game, Grand Theft Auto.

Instead, they got a sperm race before the release of the latest version of the game.

