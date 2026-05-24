‘Jaded’ S’pore employee asks if you have to ‘like your job’ or just use it to pay the bills

Singapore employee feeling ‘jaded’ after working in first job for about two years

A Singapore employee has opened up about feeling “jaded” and dreading work after spending just over two years in their first job since graduating.

Employee trapped in cycle of stress and low motivation

Posting on r/askSingapore on 17 May, the Redditor asked whether people actually need to “like” their jobs, or if work is simply meant to “pay the bills”.

The Original Poster (OP) shared that they are still in their first job since graduating, but already feel trapped in a “vicious cycle” of stress, poor performance, and low motivation.

According to the OP, their workplace is “stereotypical”, with “lowkey toxic” and cliquey colleagues.

The OP also complained about outdated processes and inefficient practices, saying some tasks felt meaningless as they “end up for nothing”.

They admitted that they cannot imagine staying in the same industry for the next 20 years. They also confessed to dreading work due to a lack of passion and interest.

Despite the dissatisfaction, they are unwilling to resign without another job due to financial responsibilities, including plans to move out soon.

Netizens offer advice and share experiences

The post resonated with many Singaporeans, particularly young working adults who are experiencing similar feelings in their jobs.

One Redditor suggested treating a job as “a means to an end,” prioritising mental health over passion.

Another advised focusing on “paying bills first,” since a dream job may not provide sufficient income.

Some suggested finding a role that “pays for the lifestyle” the OP wants, while pursuing personal interests on the side.

Others stressed the importance of securing work that one “enjoys or finds meaning in,” given the long-term commitment of a career.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: S’pore employee having second thoughts after deciding to quit job that affects their mental health

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Featured image adapted from filadendron on Canva for illustration purposes only.