3 Thai children return home after allegedly being brought to M’sia to beg by monk

Thai children rescued after being brought to Malaysia to work as beggars

Three children returned safely to Thailand on Monday (18 May) after allegedly being taken to Malaysia by a Buddhist monk and forced to beg.

The boys, aged 5, 11, and 12, were brought home following the combined efforts of Thai authorities, the Malaysian Embassy, and the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women.

However, four other children remain in Malaysia and are set to return in early June.

Children’s parents report incident to foundation

On 9 May, the Paveena Foundation received a report from a group of parents alleging that seven children had been deceived by a Buddhist monk into going to Malaysia, after promising they’d become novice monks.

However, when they arrived there, the children were forced to beg for money.

On the same day, the foundation sent a letter to the Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand.

They also coordinated with officials who oversee the safety of Thai nationals overseas to help in the investigation and monitor efforts to assist the seven children.

One boy had to be taken to hospital

On 12 May, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry informed the foundation that three of the children would return to Thailand that evening.

Personnel from Songkhla’s social development office, border authorities, and immigration police then received the children at the border checkpoint in Songkhla at 8.45pm.

However, the 5-year-old boy had a fever and was weak, so he was taken to a hospital for medical examination.

He then stayed at a shelter in Songkhla for two nights before reuniting with his family on Monday.

On the same day, the parents of the three children met with the president of the foundation, Pavena Hongsakul, to thank her for bringing their children home safely.

Four children remain in Malaysia

Pavena Hongsakul, the president of the foundation, said it will continue to provide psychological rehabilitation for the children with the help of relevant agencies.

Meanwhile, the four other children aged between 13 and 15 remain in Malaysia as authorities have requested them to testify in court, INN News reported.

They are expected to return to Thailand in early June.

Also read: Police in Thailand raid temple to arrest senior monks who confessed to sexually assaulting novice monks

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Featured image adapted from Thairath, Banmuang.