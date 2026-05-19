E-hailing female driver in M’sia strangled & beaten by 4 teenagers who refuse to pay fare

E-hailing driver assaulted by teenagers who failed to pay fare

A female e-hailing driver in Malaysia was assaulted by four teenagers after they refused to pay their fare in Kuala Sungai Baru, Melaka, last Thursday (14 May).

The 41-year-old victim sustained bruises and swelling, along with scratch marks on her neck, reports New Straits Times.

Suspects asked driver to stop vehicle before attacking her

The incident occurred at around 12.30am when the driver picked up the suspects via a Grab booking from Bukit Rambai to Kuala Sungai Baru town.

The group included two boys, aged 15 and 17, and two 14-year-old girls.

Victim was strangled and hit with iron rod

Upon reaching a forested area, one suspect claimed they wanted to stop to wait for someone to transfer money online, as they could not pay the fare.

Moments later, three of the teens re-entered the vehicle and attacked the driver aggressively. However, another teenage boy did not enter the car because he had fled the scene.

According to police, the 17-year-old boy strangled the victim from behind, while the two girls struck her with an iron rod and pulled her hair.

The attackers also threatened the victim not to seek help.

All suspects were arrested on the same day

The driver managed to escape by driving away and later lodged a police report.

She was treated at a hospital for injuries to her nose, neck, and hands.

Alor Gajah district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Abu Bakar confirmed that all four suspects were arrested later on the same day.

The suspects have been remanded to assist investigations under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt using a weapon or dangerous means.

Also read: 5 teenagers arrested after video shows 1 of them holding knife to boy’s neck



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