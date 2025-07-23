5 teenagers arrested after video shows 1 of them holding knife to boy’s neck

Video shows teenagers cornering boy, one holds knife to his neck & slaps him

Warning: Some readers may find the images and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of rioting after a viral video showed one of them holding a knife to a boy’s neck.

The 1.5-minute-long video, posted in Complaint Singapore on Facebook, showed the young victim cornered against a wall by some other boys.

They appeared to be near a construction site, as evident from a sign typically seen at such locations.

Teenager whips out flip knife & holds it to boy’s neck

One of the boys can be heard off-camera urging another boy not to take out his knife and to “relax”.

But the boy whips out a blade anyway and tells the victim that he is going to put the knife to his throat.

He then points the knife at the victim’s neck after demanding him to “tell the truth”. Another boy is heard again advising the aggressor to relax.

Teenager puts down knife but slaps victim

After a tense moment, where the victim repeatedly replies that he is telling the truth, the teenager puts his knife down.

But he then lets out a vulgarity and slaps the victim hard on his face.

He subsequently asks him whether he wants them to take turns to “whack” him.

The victim is then given the choice of getting beaten or stripping naked.

He chooses the latter and starts stripping down to his underwear before the video ends.

5 teenagers arrested for suspected rioting

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that it had received reports over the incident, which occurred on 6 July.

On 10 July, five male teenagers aged from 12 to 15 were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

Two of the five teenagers — aged 13 and 15 — were charged in court on 16 July with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt with common intention.

The 15-year-old was separately slapped with one more charge of carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

The remaining three teenagers are still under police investigation.

Also read: Mother of Montfort Secondary student in bullying video claims he was also strangled & beaten, files police report

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.