Family in Thailand hires coyote dancers to perform in front of shrine to fulfil vow after getting job

Family hires coyote dancers to dance before shrine after getting job

A family in Chachoengsao, Thailand, hired coyote dancers to perform at a shrine after one of the members landed a job at a hospital.

The performance was reportedly part of fulfilling a vow after her wish came true.

Two dancers danced in front of shrine

Footage of the dance was shared online on Saturday (16 May), and the two scantily clad women can be seen dancing in front of a small shrine filled with figures and offerings.

Three pickup trucks are parked next to it, with several speakers blasting music.

Meanwhile, a group of people are sitting nearby, watching the show casually.

The shrine is highly revered in the village of Nong Prue Kan Yang, located in Moo 5, Tha Takiap Subdistrict, Tha Takiap District.

Sister had made vow while job hunting

A woman in the family, Ms Noon (name transliterated from Thai), explained that her sister had recently applied for a position at a local hospital.

As reported by Khaosad, the family was celebrating her successful hiring.

According to Ms Noon, her sister had made a vow while job hunting.

If hired, she would bring four boiled pig heads, four boiled chickens, white liquor, and other offerings favoured by spirits at the shrine.

She also promised to hire coyote dancers for a continuous four-hour performance.

Relatives and friends gathered at the shrine to participate in the celebration.

Also read: Family in Thailand hires sexy dancers for 59-year-old man’s funeral to fulfill his final wish



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Featured image adapted from ประชาไทนิวส์ออนไลน์ on Facebook.