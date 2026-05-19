2 women found inside Hong Kong home with mother’s body 2 days after her death

Two mentally ill daughters stay home with mother’s body for two days before being discovered

Two mentally ill women in Hong Kong were discovered at home with their mother’s body on a sofa in Sham Shui Po on Monday (18 May).

Authorities confirmed that the 66-year-old woman, surnamed Dai, had been dead for two days.

Two daughters suffer from schizophrenia

According to HK01, Dai had suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure for many years.

After her husband passed away in 2024, she lived with two 34-year-old daughters, both of whom have schizophrenia.

Relatives reported that the family appeared well during a visit on Saturday (16 May) morning.

However, on Monday, no one answered the door when they checked on the family. Concerned, the eldest daughter contacted the police.

Mother found lifeless on sofa

When the authorities arrived, the daughters opened the door, revealing Dai lifeless on the sofa.

After questioning, the women said their mother had been unresponsive since Saturday afternoon.

Police received the report at 1.49pm on Monday and confirmed Dai’s death upon arrival.

The two daughters were unharmed and taken to Caritas Medical Centre for examination.

The authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the mother’s death, Weekend HK reported.

Schizophrenia can affect awareness and response, say psychiatrists

Hong Kong’s Social Welfare Department stated that the local family service centre has reached out to the family to provide support. The family was reportedly not previously under supervision.

Psychiatrists Ding Xiquan and Mai Yongjie explained that people with schizophrenia can have hallucinations, delusions, impaired speech and emotional expression, and weakened judgment.

Strong dependence and attachment between a caregiver and children with schizophrenia can mean that the children are unable to respond appropriately if the caregiver passes away.

Also read: Elderly blind woman in M’sia spends 5 days with daughter’s body, crawls out to street for help

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Featured image adapted from HK01.