Elderly blind woman in M’sia spends 5 days with daughter’s body, crawls out to street for help

Visually impaired woman lives with her daughter’s body for days

An elderly blind woman in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak, Malaysia, was forced to crawl out of her house after spending several days living with the body of her deceased daughter.

The 69-year-old woman knew that her daughter was dead and had hoped for someone to come by and help.

However, by Friday (5 Dec), the smell of the decomposing body became too overwhelming.

Unable to bear it any longer, the woman took matters into her own hands.

For approximately 150 metres, the woman used her sense of touch to navigate the rough path heading to the main road.

The woman, who was in a weakened state, was subsequently discovered by members of the public.

Daughter died of heart attack

Kota Samarahan District Police Chief, Superintendent Damataries Lautin, said that the woman’s 48-year-old daughter complained of chest pain and shortness of breath on Sunday (30 Nov).

Damataries confirmed that the victim had been deceased for five days, with no elements of crime detected.

Following a post-mortem at Sarawak General Hospital, it was revealed that the woman had suffered a heart attack.

“The case has been classified as Sudden Death Report (SDR),” concluded Damataries.

Featured image adapted from Berita Harian.