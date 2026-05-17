Chinese tourist banned from entering Thailand after kicking auto-departure gates at Bangkok airport

Chinese tourist kicks auto-departure gate at Bangkok airport, blacklisted and banned from Thailand

A Chinese tourist has been permanently barred from Thailand after destroying automated passport control gates and verbally abusing immigration officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday (13 May).

Man kicked gates after system did not respond

The incident occurred at approximately 2.35pm in the outbound immigration area when the man, 30-year-old Liwei Zheng, reportedly failed to follow instructions at Automated Border Control gates DAE01 and DAE06.

Frustrated after the system did not respond, he kicked the glass barriers twice, forcing his way through the checkpoint without completing immigration clearance.

During the outburst, the tourist also allegedly hurled profanities at immigration officers, including highly offensive remarks in Chinese directed at their families, and also attempted to physically assault them.

Airport security intervened, and his wife also reportedly restrained him before the situation escalated further.

Authorities estimated the damage to the automated gates at around 481,500 baht (S$19,000).

Faces charges of property damage and insulting officials

Liwei faces up to three years in prison and a fine of 60,000 baht (S$2,350), or both, after being charged with property damage.

He also faces charges for insulting a public official, punishable by a year’s jail or a 20,000 baht (S$789) fine.

The case will now proceed to the provincial court. The Immigration Bureau has also revoked his visa and blacklisted him as a threat to society.

He will also be deported after legal proceedings and permanently barred from entering Thailand.

Also read: Alleged Chinese tourist rides electric scooter inside convenience store in Thailand, sparks outrage

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Featured image adapted from Thai Enquiry on Facebook.