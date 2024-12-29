Lorry hits lane-splitting motorcycle on KJE, sends rider flipping upside down

Lorry sends motorcycle & rider flipping on KJE, 1 taken to hospital

A lorry was recently involved in an accident with a motorcycle on the Kanji Expressway (KJE) before the Lam San Flyover, which resulted in an injury.

The incident occurred on 26 Dec at around 5.45pm, near Choa Chu Kang Drive exit.

Video footage showed the lorry rapidly changing lanes to the right.

At the same time, a lane-splitting motorcyclist rode by it to overtake. As a result, the two vehicles collided.

The impact flung the motorcycle upside-down in front of the camcar, which then crashed into it.

The motorcycle went flying into the road barrier, while the camcar’s driver exclaimed in shock. He and the lorry driver both pulled over.

The police told MS News that the paramedics took the 23-year-old male motorcyclist to the hospital in a conscious state.

A 68-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Netizens claim lorry skidded when braking

Shocked commenters criticised the lorry driver for his supposed poor driving skills.

Yet other netizens attributed the blame to the motorcyclist. One accused the rider of overtaking and lane-splitting on a wet road.

Others noted that the lorry would still have crashed into the camcar even if the motorcyclist wasn’t present.

A few commenters claimed that the lorry did not change lanes intentionally. They pointed out that the lorry’s front wheels were straight, not turned to the right.

One such netizen suggested the lorry suffered a skid when braking and thus slid to the right, causing the accident.

