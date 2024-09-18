Motorcycle & car collide on CTE after lane-changing simultaneously, 1 person injured

Motorcycle crashes in accident with car on CTE after simultaneous lane-changing

A motorcycle and a car on the Central Expressway (CTE) ended up in an accident after lane-changing at the same time.

The accident allegedly occurred on 17 Sept at 9.01am, on the CTE towards Ayer Rajah Expressway, before Balestier Road Exit.

In the footage uploaded to SG Road Vigilante, a motorcyclist in black rode could be seen riding in the third lane from the right on the CTE.

After a lane-splitting motorcycle passed by, the motorcyclist looked over and switched lanes to their right.

They appeared to be switching by more than one lane.

At this exact time, a car on the rightmost lane flashed its turn signal and moved to the lane on its left.

This simultaneous lane-changing resulted in both vehicles colliding.

The impact caused the rider to lose control of their motorcycle, resulting in a crash that sent the motorcyclist onto the road.

Their motorcycle then skidded across to the lane on their left, prompting a lorry to immediately brake before they crashed into it.

The accident had also caused some damage to the car.

After the crash, the motorcyclist lay on their side, conscious but not getting up. They slowly removed their backpack strap from one arm.

A few moments later, a man, presumably the driver or an occupant of the involved car, alighted and rushed over to check on them.

The SGRV post claimed that there was an ambulance right behind the accident which stopped to help, though it cannot be seen in the video.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at 9.05am.

They assessed one person for minor injuries but the person, presumably the motorcyclist, declined to be sent to the hospital.

Netizens place blame on motorcyclist for reckless lane-changing

Netizens discussed who was to blame in the accident since both vehicles collided with each other simultaneously.

Most pointed the finger at the motorcyclist, alleging that they attempted to change two lanes in one go.

Another netizen replied, suggesting the rider intended to lane split between the two lanes on the right rather than fully crossing to the rightmost one.

The crash then occurred when the car moved to the left, which the netizen labelled as an “unfortunate event”.

A commenter also opined that the motorcyclist had ridden into the driver’s blind spot, resulting in the latter not seeing them when lane-changing.

