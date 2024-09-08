Car knocks motorcyclist onto the road while lane-changing on PIE, drives off without stopping

Motorcyclist knocked off motorcycle by car in PIE in alleged hit-and-run

On Sunday (8 Sep), a video was posted on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV of a car suspected of a hit-and-run incident with a motorcyclist the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The incident reportedly occurred on 6 Sep at 8.35pm, before the Tampines Avenue 5 exit and after the Bedok Reservoir Flyover.

A car that was travelling on the PIE from Bedok North Avenue 3 began to change lanes as the road merged with the PIE.

As it did, it bumped into the side of a motorcyclist riding on that expressway lane, knocking them over and sending their motorcycle spinning.

A white van right behind the motorcycle had to brake to avoid running over the motorcyclist.

The offending car visibly veered to the left when the collision occurred. However, despite the accident, the driver continued lane-changing as if nothing had happened.

Afterwards, they drove on without any signs of stopping.

The police told MS News that they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident on the PIE at 8.50pm. Following the crash, the 43-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has also reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for their statement.

Commenters claim drivers commonly lane-change recklessly nowadays

Netizens online were livid at the reckless hit-and-run driver.

One of them claimed that nowadays, many drivers would just flash the turn signal and change lanes without actually looking out for other vehicles.

Another commenter backed up this observation, saying that some drivers would assume they had the right of way to change lanes just from a turn signal. As such, they warned motorists to be careful.

A netizen suggested that the driver was distracted by the flashing lights of an emergency vehicle ahead, presumably an ambulance.

Due to this, they ironically then caused an accident and injury on the road.

Many netizens thus demanded police action and for the driver’s licence to be taken away.

