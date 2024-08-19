Car dangerously switches lanes and crashes into another vehicle along CTE

Car crashes into another vehicle after dangerously switching lanes along CTE

On Sunday (18 Aug), the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page posted a video of an accident involving two vehicles along the Central Expressway (CTE).

According to the page, the incident occurred along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) at around 8.04am on Sunday (18 Aug).

Dashcam footage from another vehicle showed a black car dangerously switching lanes and speedily passing other motorists along the expressway.

One sent to hospital after collision

In an attempt to switch from the furthest right lane to the left side of the expressway, the car cut in front of another vehicle and seemingly hit a white car in the furthest left lane.

The collision caused the white car to spin out of control and crash into a road barrier before stopping at a horizontal angle.

Other motorists, including a hearse carrying a casket, then weaved their way past the damaged car, after which the clip ended.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated it was alerted to the collision at around 8.10am that same day.

One person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Netizens outraged by reckless driving

After watching the clip, many took to the comments to call out the driver for their careless driving.

Others noted that the driver was “playing games” in front of the hearse travelling in the same direction.

Overall, many Facebook users were outraged by the driver’s reckless behaviour and called for a “ban” on their license.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for comment.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.