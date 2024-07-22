Car rear-ended by lorry after changing lanes and abruptly stopping along West Coast Road

Car hit by lorry after changing lanes along West Coast Road

On Friday (19 July), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page shared a video of an incident involving a car and a lorry along West Coast Road.

The car was seen signalling and changing lanes along the busy road when it stopped abruptly, causing the oncoming lorry to crash into the vehicle.

Many netizens were confused as to why the car stopped in the middle of the lane, despite the traffic light signalling for the driver to proceed.

Car stops after switching lanes

According to SGRV, the incident occurred along West Coast Road at 7.50am on Friday (19 July).

Dashcam footage from another vehicle showed the car attempting to enter the left-hand lane from the right side of the busy road.

After making sure the coast was clear, the driver entered the left lane, however, stopped immediately after despite a green light flashing in the driver’s favour.

The oncoming lorry subsequently crashes into the car, dislodging its rear window in the process.

Netizens confused by driver’s actions

After watching the clip, many Facebook users were confused as to why the driver decided to stop their vehicle.

Others jumped to the driver’s defence, claiming they were stopping to give way to another vehicle.

Overall, many netizens called out the car driver for causing the collision.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.