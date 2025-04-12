River Valley school thanks 17 teachers for risking safety to evacuate kids from fire

Efforts of teachers & migrant workers prevented greater tragedy from the River Valley fire: School

17 teachers have been thanked by a cooking school in River Valley that was struck by fire earlier this week.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (12 April), Tomato Cooking School said they risked their own safety to evacuate the kids.

Teachers used fire extinguishers to delay spread of fire

The school commended the “bravery and swift action” of teachers from the school and camp organiser Newtonshow, naming them as:

Haida Waty

Fazidah

Keith

Linxuan

Sarah Mae

Jasmine

Kishen

Farah Adriana

Tria Medura

Nabihah

Krishna

Ashley

Syahira

Sonia

Sarah Aman

Annalicia

Aisyah

The teachers used fire extinguishers to help delay the spread of the fire and helped prevent an even greater tragedy, the school said, adding:

Your strength, courage, and dedication in the face of danger made all the difference… You are more than educators — in our eyes, you are heroes, and we will always remember your bravery.

1 girl lost her life in blaze

22 people were injured in the blaze, including 16 children.

One of them, 10-year-old Australian girl Freya Ji Yinan, tragically lost her life.

The school said it is “deeply saddened” by the loss, as well as the injuries suffered by others, adding:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

While “nothing can take away the pain”, it’s grateful that greater loss was averted.

Migrant workers also hailed for life-saving efforts

Besides the teacher, a group of migrant workers have also been hailed for their assistance.

Photos shared with MS News, showed the workers forming a human chain using a construction ladder and a metal scaffolding, bravely ferrying those trapped inside to safety.

Four of them have received Friends of ACE coins:

Inderjit Singh

Subramanian Saranraj

Nagarajan Anbarasan

Sivasami Vijayaraj

Fire safety non-compliances found in River Valley shophouse

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook on 9 April that the fire likely originated from a storage area on the second storey of the three-storey shophouse, based on preliminary findings.

Fire safety non-compliances were also found during preliminary investigations, including unauthorised works involving the erection of partitions within the premises.

SCDF takes “a very serious” view of such non-compliances as they pose “significant risks” to lives and property, it added.

Those responsible may be fined up to S$200,000 and/or jailed for up to 24 months.

