5 people sent to hospital after 3-car accident in Clementi, 1 driver assisting investigations

Clementi accident involves 3 cars along Commonwealth Avenue West

A total of five people were sent to the hospital following an accident involving three cars just outside Clementi MRT station.

The incident took place in the early morning on Friday (11 April), reported Shin Min Daily News.

3 vehicles damaged in Clementi accident

A reader had alerted the paper to an accident at the junction of Clementi Avenue 4 and Commonwealth Avenue West at about 6.30am.

Photos showed a white car, black car and grey car involved the pile-up, with the grey car’s front bumper almost completely torn off.

The black car had smashed into an MRT track support pillar.

Clementi accident causes three-hour jam

Eyewitnesses said the crash caused a significant traffic jam as the accident vehicles blocked off two lanes of the road, leaving just one passable to traffic.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene at 9am, they observed unusually slow traffic flow despite two of the cars having been towed away by then.

The congestion lasted for around three hours before the black car was towed away and traffic returned to normal at about 9.30am.

Eyewitness sees man carried into ambulance

A 55-year-old eyewitness named only as Ms Wu (transliterated from Mandarin) said she saw a middle-aged man being carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.

He is believed to be the driver of a white car.

Two other people sitting on the other two cars appeared to be alright as they retrieved their items from the cars, she added.

5 taken to hospital in a conscious state

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) it was alerted to the accident at about 6.25am on 11 April.

It took place along Commonwealth Avenue West and involved three cars.

Five people were conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 17-year-old male passenger

a 16-year-old female passenger

a 43-year-old male driver

a 72-year-old male driver

a 71-year-old female passenger

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at about 6.30am, told MS News that they were all sent to the National University Hospital.

Additionally, another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

SPF also said that the 72-year-old car driver is assisting with police investigationsm which are ongoing.

