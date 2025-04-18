British man jailed for verbally abusing auxiliary police officer & grabbing her chest at Changi Airport

British man stopped while trying to re-enter baggage claim hall at Changi Airport

A man has been jailed for multiple offences after verbally abusing a female auxiliary police officer and grabbing her chest at Changi Airport.

In a media release on Thursday (17 April), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) identified him as 41-year-old British national Lindley Scott David John.

British man exited Changi Airport baggage claim hall to look for luggage

On 8 March, Lindley arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 2 from Bangkok, but was unable to locate his checked-in luggage.

Thinking his boss, who took the same flight, could have taken it, he exited the baggage claim hall to look for him.

However, his boss told him that he did not have his luggage.

British man spews vulgarities, pushes officer while trying to re-enter restricted area

Still looking for his luggage, Lindley then attempted to re-enter the baggage claim hall via the staff entrance.

He was stopped by a female auxiliary police officer as he was not authorised to do so.

But he ignored her and started spewing vulgarities at her, even pointing his middle finger.

When she tried to stop him from leaving, Lindley grabbed her chest in an effort to push past her.

Other auxiliary police officers who tried to intervene were also pushed and subjected to vulgarities, causing them “annoyance and harassment”, SPF said.

The police were alerted at 7.45pm to a man behaving aggressively.

British man convicted of 3 offences

In court on Wednesday (16 April), Lindley was charged and convicted of three offences.

Firstly, using insulting communication against a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act 2014.

The offence carries a jail term of up to 12 months and/or a fine of up to S$5,000.

Secondly, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of their duty under the Penal Code 1871.

Those convicted of this offence face a jail term of up to four years and/or a fine.

Lastly, drunkenness in public places under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

Offenders may be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$1,000.

He was eventually sentenced to seven weeks in jail.

SPF will not condone such behaviour against public servants

SPF takes “a serious view” of any harassment and aggressive behaviour towards public servants and airport staff, it said.

These personnel are carrying out their duties to safeguard Singapore’s airport security, it noted.

Offenders will be “dealt with sternly in accordance with the law” as SPF will not condone them.

Another British man became abusive at Changi Airport just a day before

The incident came just a day after another British man also verbally abused airline staff on 7 March.

57-year-old Richard Michael Roll Burridge had boarded a flight at Changi Airport when he could not find his phone and was told he would be taken off the flight if he left the gate hold room.

This prompted him to become verbally abusive and kick the wall panel of the aerobridge, damaging it.

He was offloaded from the flight anyway, and his phone was found under his seat.

Burridge pleaded guilty to harassment and mischief and was fined S$5,000.

Also read: British man fined S$5K for verbally abusing staff & destroying property at Changi Airport over misplaced phone

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook.