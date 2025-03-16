British man allegedly verbally abuses airline staff at Changi Airport after losing phone, will be charged

British man allegedly verbally abuses Changi Airport staff, kicks & damages aerobridge

Angry about losing his phone, a British man allegedly verbally abused airline staff and kicked the wall of the aerobridge.

He will be charged in court for his actions, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Sunday (16 March).

The incident took place on 8 March, after the 57-year-old man boarded his flight from Singapore to London.

On the plane, he realised he’d lost his phone and left the plane to search for it at the airport lounge.

He approached a female airline staff at the gate hold room, who checked with the airport lounge staff and told him that no mobile phone had been found.

British man allegedly becomes abusive, kicks wall of aerobridge

Since his flight’s departure time was nearing, the airline staff told the Briton that he would be taken off the flight if he left the gate hold room.

This was when he allegedly spewed “abusive and derogatory” words towards her.

Worse still, as he walked back to the plane, he kicked the wall panel of the aerobridge, damaging it.

Due to his behaviour, he was offloaded from the flight anyway.

Man will be charged with 2 offences

Officers from the Airport Police Division were alerted to an incident of a man shouting and being rude to a female airline staff and damaging a wall in a gate hold room.

On Monday (17 March), he will be charged in court for two offences:

Using abusive words against a person under Section 3(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act 2014 Committing mischief causing destruction to property under Section 426 of the Penal Code 1871

For using abusive words against a person, he could be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$5,000.

If convicted of mischief causing destruction to property, he faces a jail term that may extend to two years and/or a fine.

Abusive behaviour towards airport & airline staff not tolerated

Commander of Airport Police Division M. Malathi said any form of harassment or abusive behaviour towards airport and airline staff will not be tolerated.

This is because it disrupts airport operations and jeopardises the safety of staff and their ability to perform their duties effectively, the Assistant Commissioner noted, adding:

The Police take a serious view of such acts and will not hesitate to take action against those who do so.

