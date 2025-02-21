Australian man verbally abuses ICA officers at Changi Airport, tries to leave S’pore using another person’s passport

Australian man became abusive towards ICA officers during baggage checks

Caught for having weapons in his baggage at Changi Airport, an Australian man became verbally abusive towards Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers.

While under investigation, he then tried to leave Singapore using someone else’s passport, ICA and the police said in a joint media release on Friday (21 Feb).

ICA finds prohibited items in baggage of Australian man

On 14 Dec 2024, 28-year-old El Sayed Aladdin was stopped at Changi Airport for baggage checks.

Several prohibited items were soon found in his baggage, including knuckle dusters and flick knives.

He was then told that this would be referred to the police for further investigation.

However, he became verbally abusive, making derogatory and insulting remarks against the ICA officers.

Australian man tried to use another person’s passport at Woodlands Checkpoint

While Aladdin was being investigated for this case, his passport was impounded by the police.

This was to prevent him from leaving Singapore during the investigation.

But on 28 Dec, he attempted to leave Singapore from Woodlands Checkpoint using a passport belonging to another person.

He was arrested by ICA officers.

Australian man pleads guilty to using insulting language against ICA officers

On 30 Dec, Aladdin was charged in court for using a foreign travel document not issued to him under Section 47(3) of the Passports Act 2007.

He pled guilty to that offence, as well as using insulting language against a public servant under Section 6(3) of the Protection from Harassment Act 2014.

On Friday (21 Feb), he was convicted and sentenced to a jail term of eight months and two weeks.

He was also fined S$6,500 in default of 20 days’ imprisonment.

For using insulting language against a public servant, he could have been jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$5,000.

For using a foreign travel document not issued to him, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined up to S$10,000.

No abusive behaviour towards officers tolerated

The authorities “take a serious view” of those who obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties, ICA and the police said, adding:

We will also not tolerate any form of abusive behaviour towards our officers and will take stern action against the offenders.

As checkpoint officers are safeguarding Singapore’s borders, they reminded travellers to cooperate and comply with their instructions.

