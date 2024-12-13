Australian man allegedly sets blinds on fire at Changi Airport after being refused a cigarette

Australian man arrested & charged after allegedly setting blinds on fire at Changi Airport

A 33-year-old Australian man has been arrested and charged after allegedly setting the blinds on fire at Changi Airport.

In a media release on Thursday (12 Dec), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the incident on the same day at about 2.15am.

Australian allegedly threatened to spread fire at Changi Airport

The man was in a holding room at Changi Airport Terminal 2 when he allegedly became verbally abusive towards auxiliary police officers, SPF said.

This was after his demand for a cigarette was rebuffed.

Worse still, he allegedly removed the curtain blinds and set them on fire with his lighter.

He also allegedly threatened to spread the flames if he wasn’t given a cigarette, SPF added.

The fire was extinguished by officers from the Airport Police Division.

Man discharged fire extinguisher towards police officers

The police officers arrived after being alerted to a violent male passenger.

As they were engaging with him, the man discharged a fire extinguisher towards the officers, SPF said.

He was eventually arrested by them.

Australian charged with mischief by fire over Changi Airport incident

On Friday (13 Dec), the Australian was charged with mischief by fire with intent to cause damage under Section 435 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years’ jail and a fine.

Investigations are ongoing for other criminal offences he may have committed.

Airport Police Commander praises officers for swift action

Assistant Commissioner of Police M. Malathi, Commander of the Airport Police Division, praised police officers for responding “swiftly and decisively” according to the situation.

They also ensured the safety of others in the room and avoided further escalation of the incident, he said, adding:

The police have zero tolerance against such brazen acts of violence against police officers and acts that endanger the lives or safety of others. We will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

The Airport Police remains committed to keeping our airports safe and secure, he also said.

Australian threatened to crash plane at Changi Airport

The incident came about three weeks after another Australian got into trouble for allegedly threatening to crash a plane while boarding a flight at Changi Airport.

The 36-year-old man allegedly made this threat twice, the second time in a holding room after being disembarked from the flight.

He faces charges of using threatening words that caused alarm.

