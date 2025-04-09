Shanmugam condemns killing of Gaza medics by Israeli soldiers, criticises IDF for attempted cover-up

Shanmugam condemns Israeli killing of Gaza medics after video footage surfaces

Minister K. Shanmugam condemned the actions of Israeli soldiers who killed medics in Gaza after the video footage surfaced.

On 23 March, soldiers of the Israeli Army fired upon an ambulance convoy and killed 15 emergency workers in the city of Rafah.

In a statement on 31 March, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that the ambulances “advanced suspiciously” towards their troops.

They stated that the vehicles moved without headlights or emergency signals, as reported by the BBC.

However, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society released footage via AP from a phone recovered from one of those killed.

The video contradicted Israel’s claims, showing the vehicles with emergency lights on and at least one worker in a high-visibility vest.

Shanmugam criticises Israeli Army’s Gaza cover-up

Following the video’s release, Mr Shanmugam wrote on Facebook that the Israeli soldiers killed the emergency workers “in cold blood”.

He further criticised the Israeli Army for attempting to cover up the actions with lies.

“The Army’s account has now been contradicted by the video.”

He stated that the Army as an institution had a duty to do the right thing.

“Israel will say Hamas does the same. But is that even an excuse for a State that says its values are based on Rule of Law?”

Mr Shanmugam further said the soldiers’ and IDF’s actions “deserve universal condemnation”.

IDF claims 9 Hamas militants killed in convoy attack

On 5 April, an Israeli military official walked back their initial “mistaken” account.

However, the IDF insisted that nine Hamas militants had been killed in the convoy attack.

The military has yet to provide evidence of these militants, and no other bodies were found at the site.

Of the 15 bodies found buried in a mass grave, eight were from the Red Crescent, six from the Palestinian Civil Defence, and one was a United Nations staffer.

The now-deceased paramedic who filmed the incident, Mr Rifaat Radwan, could be heard reciting the ‘shahada’ oath, commonly said by Muslims facing death.

“Forgive me, mother. This is the path I chose, mother, to help people,” he said, as gunfire sounded over his head.

