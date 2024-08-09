Friends gathered to drink in China flee after neighbour launches fireworks at them

Friends gathered to drink in China during CNY flee after neighbour launches fireworks at them

On Tuesday (23 July), a TikTok user posted a clip showing fireworks being launched at a group of friends who had gathered to drink in China.

The group of about 10 individuals were apparently having a small BBQ party when the fireworks were launched at them.

The firecrackers landed near the band of merrymakers, causing loud bangs and bright flashes. Confused and scared for their lives, the group of people scattered and began fleeing in different directions.

Fireworks continued to be shot at the table for almost two minutes even after the crowd scattered.

The clip was originally shared on Chinese social media earlier this year but went viral recently on Thai social media sites.

According to Sing Tao Daily, the incident happened in Mainland China, on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Netizens amused and satisfied by outcome

Shared by a popular Thai Facebook page, the clip quickly drew the amusement of netizens.

Most netizens empathised with the person who launched the fireworks, saying they probably did it due to loud noises that were disrupting their rest.

One person even said that this is the kind of creativity that society needs.

On the other hand, some expressed concerns over fire safety. One netizen said it was fortunate that none of the fireworks landed on a nearby house and started a fire.

