40-year-old man arrested for setting off fireworks in Yishun, faces up to 2 years’ jail

Man arrested for setting off fireworks near Yishun HDB blocks

On Sunday (14 April), a 40-year-old man was arrested for setting off fireworks near several HDB blocks in Yishun.

In a media statement, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared that the police identified the accused via evidence from police cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV), as well as on-the-ground queries.

The man will be charged in court today (16 April).

Police alerted to incident on 9 April

At 10.42pm on 9 April, the police responded to an incident involving fireworks being set off at Block 642 Yishun Street 61 that same night.

A resident in the area initially shared a clip of the fireworks on TikTok but later removed it.

Nonetheless, the video of the fireworks circulated online and appeared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on 10 April.

The pyrotechnics, which emitted loud noises, illuminated the nearby blocks. Residents also audibly exclaimed in fear in the background of the video.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Offence under the Dangerous Fireworks Act 1972

According to the police, the man who set off the fireworks will be charged under the Dangerous Fireworks Act 1972.

The Act states that “a person must not sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks”.

If the court finds him guilty of a first offence, the man will face a fine ranging from S$2,000 to S$10,000, receive a maximum two-year jail term, or both.

For subsequent offences, he could face imprisonment for up to two years and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

In its statement, SPF stressed that:

The Police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

