Fireworks set off near Yishun HDB blocks, police investigating incident

Fireworks launched near Yishun HDB flats spark police investigations

Recently, footage of fireworks going off near some HDB blocks in Yishun circulated on social media.

The fireworks lit up the whole area in the eight-second clip which has since gone viral.

Addressing the incident, the police have said that investigations are ongoing.

Fireworks set off near Yishun HDB blocks

On Wednesday (10 April), a clip of fireworks going off near some HDB blocks was posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page.

The video showed the pyrotechnics lighting up the immediate vicinity, accompanied by loud noises.

They appeared too close for it to be safe, causing people in the background of the video to exclaim at the sight.

The short clip captured the fireworks going on for about five seconds before eventually stopping.

Police investigations ongoing

In response to media queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received an alert about a case of discharge of fireworks at Block 642 Yishun Street 61 at around 10.40pm on Tuesday (9 April).

No injuries were reported. Police investigations into the incident are now ongoing.

In light of the problems that the discharge of fireworks created, including sparking fires, the government prohibited them under the Dangerous Fireworks Act in 1972.

In certain cases such as events, authorities can grant permission for the use of fireworks alongside appropriate safety precautions.

First-time offenders found guilty of breaching the law face a fine of between S$2,000 and S$10,000 or a jail term of up to two years.

Those who repeat such offences may receive mandatory imprisonment of up to two years in addition to up to six strokes of the cane.

