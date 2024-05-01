Hong Kong cook wears tattered t-shirt which bears similarity to Balenciaga’s oversized tee

A cook in Hong Kong was captured wearing a torn and tattered T-shirt while carrying out his work.

Interestingly, it bears a striking similarity to an oversized tee sold by Balenciaga, a popular luxury fashion brand.

His unique fit has since amused netizens, with many flooding the comments section with their thoughts.

Cook’s tattered shirt has many large holes

Last Friday (19 April), a user shared images of the cook clad in his tattered shirt in the Hong Kong-based Facebook group 香港茶餐廳及美食關注組. The exact location of the stall was not stated in the post.

At one glance, the back of the cook’s shirt can be seen sporting three large holes.

The largest hole, in particular, extended from the middle of his back all the way to his thighs.

The shirt’s hem and sleeves were also torn into strips.

“I would like to ask the chef what type of attire he usually wears,” the OP wrote in their caption.

Some commenters were also curious as to how his attire had become torn to this extent.

Netizen compare cook’s shirt to Balenciaga’s S$1.4K Oberteil tee

In the comments, another netizen uploaded a picture aptly comparing the cook’s shirt to Balenciaga’s off-white Oberteil oversized tee.

In Singapore, the tee retails for S$1,460.55 at FORWARD (FWRD), a premier online shop for luxury products.

With the branded shirt also displaying multiple holes, it’s no wonder the netizen was able to draw similarities between both outfits.

One user responded that both shirts had the “same concept” but were presented differently.

Balenciaga is well-known for its quirky yet exorbitant designer products. For instance, a sticky tape bracelet priced at S$4,400 was featured in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

