Lee Hsien Loong receives ‘mee siam’ cake during final Parliament sitting as PM

PM Lee receives ‘mee siam’ cake during last Parliament sitting as PM

A sweet treat awaited Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong after his final Parliament sitting as PM on Wednesday (8 May).

Together with Shangri-La hotel pastry chef Herve Potus, the female Members of Parliament (MPs) of the People’s Action Party (PAP) designed a cake to thank PM Lee for his contributions.

The special dessert reflected some of the PM’s favourite items, including a bowl of mee siam.

Cake presented to PM Lee featured bowl of mee siam

After the sitting adjourned on Wednesday, West Coast GRC MP Rachel Ong shared images of PM Lee’s cake on Facebook.

Decorated with the message “Kamsiah PM!” or “Thank you PM!”, it was topped exquisively with an assortment of items he enjoys.

Notably, a bowl of mee siam was the cake’s centrepiece — likely paying tribute to a comment PM Lee made about the dish in 2006.

During the National Day Rally that year, he uttered the words “mee siam mai hum” which means mee siam without cockles. His slip-up quickly caught the attention of viewers who pointed out that mee siam does not contain cockles to begin with.

Since then, it has been a long-running joke among Singaporeans.

Apart from the bowl of mee siam, there was also a fruit platter, cup of kopi, and books, among others.

“Thank you Prime Minister, for your exceptional leadership, we are grateful that you will continue to serve as Senior Minister,” Ms Ong wrote in her post.

Will continue to serve as MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC

PM Lee also took to Facebook to express his appreciation to the MPs for the special arrangement.

He reiterated that it wouldn’t be his last Parliament appearance. Even after relinquishing his role as PM, he will still serve as MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC.

In the comments, many netizens commended and thanked PM Lee for his service for the country.

Deputy PM (DPM) Lawrence Wong will be sworn in as PM at 8pm on 15 May at the Istana.

