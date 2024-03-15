Sticky situation: S$4.4K Balenciaga tape bracelet has internet on a roll with jokes

Balenciaga produces sticky tape bracelet, confuses netizens

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga is no stranger to coming up with exorbitantly priced odd items that never fail to get the internet talking.

Its latest baffling accessory, part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection, resembles something we could probably dig up at our desks.

On 3 March, a model was seen strutting down the runway at Paris Fashion Week with what appeared to be a roll of sticky tape encircling her right wrist like a bracelet.

According to Vogue France, the collection aimed to present a “satirical take on consumerism”.

Tape bracelet sparks mockery on Tik Tok

The unusual bracelet went viral when @highsnobiety posted a video of the accessory on TikTok and asked: “Would you wear this?”

As the bangle resembles a humble roll of sticky tape, netizens were confused.

Many made fun of the accessory, claiming that they already own the product.

One user quipped that they had gotten theirs from “a small indie brand called Scotch”.

Others proudly stated that they ‘discovered’ the product long ago.

After all, who hasn’t put their hand through a roll of sticky tape pretending it was a piece of jewellery?

A Douyin user even posted a video showcasing his own line of “tape accessories”, including a ring, earrings, and a necklace.

As you can see, netizens were definitely on a roll with their jokes.

Not as funny is the rumoured price point: South China Morning Post reported that the Balenciaga bracelet is said to be priced at around 3,000 euros (S$4,400).

We recommend saving thousands by just hitting up your nearest POPULAR instead.

Not Balenciaga’s first time being mocked

Known for their controversial designs, this is not the brand’s first time being ridiculed by the public.

In 2022, the brand released a collection of worn-out sneakers priced at S$2,590.

This caused many to accuse Balenciaga of trying to make poverty look “aesthetic”.

In late 2023, Balenciaga also released a “towel skirt”, retailing at S$1,250.

Furniture store IKEA grabbed the opportunity to take a dig at the skirt, creating their own version for a tiny fraction of Balenciaga’s price.

Balenciaga is also rather infamous for its wacky fashion shows.

Feast your eyes on this “mud show” at Paris Fashion Week in 2022, for example.

It remains to be seen if the tape bracelet will actually be sold in stores — and if the trend sticks.

Featured image adapted from @myfacewheno_o on Instagram and @highsnobiety on Tik Tok.