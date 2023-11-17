New Balenciaga Skirt Looks Like Towel, IKEA Comes Up With Cheaper Version

Balenciaga Towel Skirt Mocked By Netizens, Some Compare It To Crocs

Luxury brand Balenciaga is known for thinking out of the box with their product designs and even their fashion shows.

The latest puzzling item from the fashion house is a skirt that looks very much like a towel casually wrapped around one’s waist after a shower.

Called the Balenciaga Towel Skirt, it’s already being mocked by netizens.

One of them was IKEA, which came up with their own version of it that’s very much cheaper, too.

Balenciaga Towel Skirt is part of Spring 24 collection

Balenciaga introduced the item on their Instagram account on Wednesday (15 Nov), as part of their Spring 24 Collection.

Besides being unisex, it also has an adjustable belt with a hidden buckle, in case you’re wondering how it will stay up without sliding down.

According to Balenciaga’s Singapore website, it also has two buttons at the waistline located inside, so it won’t shatter that “towel” illusion.

It’s also made of 100% terry cotton, with the Balenciaga logo embroidered in front.

Luxury doesn’t come cheap, obviously — all this can be yours for the princely sum of S$1,250.

Netizens mock Balenciaga Towel Skirt

Unsurprisingly, netizens widely mocked the product, with most of them sarcastically saying that they “loved” it.

One indicated that they would need a towel around their head as well — possibly to conceal their identity if they wear it in public.

More than one commenter said it would look nice with Crocs — another item reviled by fashionistas.

Though they’re now open only for pre-orders, one netizen said they already have it at home — his dad wears this in the morning daily.

IKEA has with their own version

Of course, furniture store IKEA, well-known for their cheeky ads on social media, couldn’t resist taking a potshot at the Balenciaga Towel Skirt.

On the Instagram account of their United Kingdom (UK) branch, they recreated Balenciaga’s look almost piece-by-piece down to the model’s pose, with a “towel skirt” of their own.

Cleverly, they also took the opportunity to plug their own VINARN towel, which can be found on their shelves for £16 (S$26.76).

In IKEA Singapore, VINARN can be bought for just S$12.50 — exactly 100 times cheaper than Balenciaga’s version.

While it’s up to the individual what they prefer, we know which item ordinary folks would rather spend their hard-earned cash on.

