M’sian taxi drivers worry about passengers tricking them to smuggle contraband into S’pore

Passengers allegedly trick Malaysian taxi drivers into smuggling contraband into Singapore

In April, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint caught smugglers trying to bring contraband into Singapore through a taxi.

Investigations revealed that the elderly taxi driver was unaware of the smuggling attempt. Officers later released him.

However, the incident sparked concern among Malaysian taxi drivers. The cabbies fear passengers may use them in similar smuggling attempts without their knowledge.

According to the New Straits Times, one driver said that often the only way they find out is at the checkpoint, when officers discover the contraband.

No laws to protect them

In the interview, the 56-year-old said there are few legal tools for drivers to protect themselves from such attempts.

“We don’t have any law that allows us to check passengers’ bags,” he said. They can only drive. And hope their passengers are not carrying anything that might get them in trouble.

Even if authorities let the drivers go, the ordeal still has a significant financial impact on them.

“We can be held for up to a week which affects our income,” he clarified. This means drivers might not be able to comfortably make their next rental payment for their vehicle and other expenses.

The Johor Baru-Singapore Hired Vehicle Owners, Drivers and Taxi-Cab Association said that Malaysia’s Transport Ministry should develop a solution to the issue.

“Ideally the ministry should get the Road Transport Department to install x-ray baggage scanners at the Larkin taxi terminal or station their officers at the terminal to check the luggage to ensure drivers are not put at risk,” said the association president.

The smuggling case that prompted concern

The taxi drivers’ concerns stemmed from a smuggling case that occurred on 3 April.

ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint flagged down a taxi driven by a 70-year-old Malaysian man with two passengers.

Authorities found over 40 vaporisers and related components, and 26 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the 28-year-old Singaporean passenger’s backpack.

Officers released the driver and the other passenger, aged 73, after determining that they had nothing to do with the smuggling.

The 28-year-old, meanwhile, was referred to Singapore Customs.

Also read: S’porean driver arrested after vapes & duty-unpaid cigarettes found in Mercedes at Woodlands Checkpoint



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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.