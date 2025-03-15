Man in Thailand splashes acid on in-law’s dog after row with wife, it was meant as a warning

Man in Thailand splashes acid onto in-law’s dog after row with wife

After a big argument with his wife, a man in Thailand decided to lash out at a peacefully napping dog by splashing acid and severely injuring it.

According to Matichon, the 39-year-old dog owner arrived home on Sunday (9 March) and found his pup cowering with the skin on its rear right melted off.

Beloved neighbourhood dog gets attacked

The dog owner confronted his brother-in-law after his relatives informed him of the situation.

According to witnesses, the 48-year-old man had fought with his wife out of jealousy earlier in the day.

When his wife left home, the man suddenly lashed out at three-year-old Zubo, who was sleeping in front of his home.

In an interview with local reporters, Zubo’s owner claimed his brother-in-law had threatened to splash acid on his wife if she was not obedient.

Zubo’s owner said his dog ended up being used as an example of what might happen if the wife was defiant.

The attack left significant injuries to the dog’s rear. When Zubo tried licking its wound, it ended up injuring his tongue due to the acid festering on its skin.

Zubo’s tongue was causing so much pain that he was unable to drink milk offered by a neighbour.

Owner files police report against brother-in-law

After the attack, the dog owner went to the local police station to report the attack. With police assistance, Zubo was conveyed to a local veterinarian clinic where it will remain until its injuries heal.

Police said they are currently investigating the case.

Prior to the attack, Zubo was a beloved presence in the neighbourhood. According to its owner, even the man who allegedly splashed acid on Zubo had often played with it.

Although the attack left him in disbelief, Zubo’s owner vowed to seek justice for his pet to the fullest extent of the law.