Store manager in M’sia pours hot water on stray dog to drive it away, company condemns abuse & fires him

Store manager in Malaysia pours hot water on stray dog

A KK Super Mart manager in Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia has sparked widespread outrage after being caught on CCTV pouring hot water on a stray dog seeking shelter in the store.

The footage, shared on TikTok by the non-profit animal shelter Fauziah Paws Care, has since garnered more than 80,000 views.

In the video, two female staff members are seen inside the store, looking at a black stray dog lying near the entrance.

Suddenly, a liquid is seen being poured from the opposite side of the store, where the area is blocked by a shelf.

The dog jolts up and runs away, clearly in pain.

A separate video from a different angle shows a man filling a cup with hot water before heading toward where the dog was resting, suggesting that he poured scalding liquid on the canine.

Animal shelter condemns abuse towards stray dog

According to a Facebook post by Fauziah Paws Care, the incident occurred on Friday (7 March), and the man responsible for pouring hot water on the stray dog was the store manager.

“If they didn’t want him there, they could have just chased him away instead of resorting to such cruelty,” the post caption reads.

Upon learning of the incident, the founder of the shelter drove to Ipoh and filed a police report.

The suspect was later brought in for questioning.

Meanwhile, the animal shelter’s staff took the dog to a veterinary clinic, where it is currently receiving treatment for its burn wounds.

KK Super Mart fires manager over incident

On Sunday (9 March), KK Super Mart issued a statement on Facebook expressing its deep concern over the incident and emphasising that it takes the matter very seriously.

The statement also strongly condemned any form of cruelty towards animals, asserting that such actions will not be tolerated.

Following a comprehensive internal investigation, the store announced the immediate termination of the staff member’s employment contract.

The company also confirmed that it had contacted the animal shelter and would cover the full cost of the dog’s medical treatment.

Featured image adapted from @fauziah36rozita on TikTok.