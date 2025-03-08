Dog in M’sia gets head slashed by knife while saving owner from robbers

Dog in Malaysia gets head split by knife in scuffle with robbers

A dog in Malaysia showed its devoted loyalty when it defended its owner from two robbers, even getting its head split by a large knife in the process.

According to China Press, the two robbers encountered the determined canine after approaching a car repair shop looking for an easy score around dusk on 23 Feb.

Dog defends home from intruders

When the two intruders broke into the shop, the resident dog began barking loudly at them. The noise alerted a nearby fruit vendor who arrived to find the dog fighting the two knife-wielding men.

Its fierce determination to defend its home eventually scared away the robbers, who escaped on the motorcycle they came on. Unfortunately, the scuffle left the dog with a massive gash on its head inflicted by a knife.

Dog shelter steps in to help with treatment costs

After hearing about the valiant dog, a local dog shelter decided to chip in to help with the treatment costs.

Touched by the story, executives at the dog shelter then took the dog and its owner to a clinic and paid approximately RM2,000 (S$600) in medical expenses.

After a week of treatment due to its extensive life-threatening injuries, the heroic canine eventually recovered and is now home with its grateful owner.

