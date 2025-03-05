Stray dog in Thailand rescued after allegedly being caught in animal trap that tore away its mouth flesh

Dog found with exposed teeth after alleged trap tore away mouth flesh

On Monday (3 March), a woman in Thailand took to Facebook to share horrific photos and videos of a stray dog with severe mouth injuries.

In the post, Ms Wathi, an animal volunteer, explained that a local resident had requested help after discovering a canine whose flesh around its mouth and nose had been ripped off.

In an interview with Thai media Bright TV, she described how the dog’s teeth and the bone around its nose were exposed due to the missing flesh.

She added that the dog was weak and emaciated, likely because the wounds prevented it from eating normally.

Dog sent to hospital for medical treatment

Ms Wathi subsequently brought the dog to a hospital for medical treatment.

Despite the serious wound, doctors noted that the dog was healthy.

While it is unclear how the dog got injured, the doctor said the wound was likely caused by an animal trap or a wire wrapped around its mouth.

Ms Wathi also revealed that a kind-hearted individual had covered the dog’s medical bills.

After the successful treatment, she planned to speak with the homeowner who found the dog to decide who would adopt it.

Netizens wished canine a rapid recovery

Many animal lovers flocked to thank Ms Wathi for helping the dog.

“Thank you everyone who helped the dog,” wrote a netizen, hoping their good deeds would be reciprocated in the future.

Several others also prayed for the dog to have a quick recovery.

Another netizen wished good fortune to those who helped the dog and hoped karma would catch up with those who harmed it.

