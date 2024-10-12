Dog in Thailand gets head pierced by metal stick, allegedly shot by spear gun

Dog found with metal stick pierced through head

At around 9pm on Thursday (10 Oct), a Thai Facebook page shared alarming images of an injured white dog with a metal stick that penetrated its head through its left cheek.

The post states: “A dog has been shot in the face. We need help immediately!”

Concerned locals believe that it might have been shot with a spear gun.

The OP explained that the dog was found near the entrance of Santi Chintana School for the Blind in Phrae Province.

The injured dog is a female with three puppies, reported Thai news site Hone-Krasae.

Search still ongoing as dog escapes in fear

Rescue operations are presently underway to capture the canine.

On Friday (11 Oct), a rescue team comprising more than 10 volunteers, as well as veterinarian and staff from the Den Chai Veterinary Office arrived at the scene.

Initially, it was discovered that the injured dog had taken refuge in a house. However, the dog became frightened and fled into the nearby forest.

The full-day search continued until around 10pm local time when the team called it quits to protect its members from dangers such as snakes.

According to updates on the Facebook page, however, the search is set to resume today (12 Oct).

