Dog rescued after getting stuck in wheel gap of car in Jurong West

A woman appealed to the Internet for help after being told of a dog that was stuck in a car in Jurong West.

The dog was finally freed after the car owner agreed to jack the car up.

Dog seen stuck in wheel gap of car in Jurong West carpark

The urgent call for help was posted in the Dogs Singapore Facebook group on Monday (1 July) evening at 7.04pm.

The netizen, Ms Zhi Lin Chiam, said her colleague saw a dog stuck inside a car at level 4 of a multi-storey carpark in Block 684 Jurong West Street 64.

From the photo she shared, the brown-coloured dog appeared to be stuck in the wheel gap, i.e. the narrow space between the tyre and the car body.

A couple tried to get it out but couldn’t as it’s medium-sized, she added. The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society was also unable to come down.

Netizens call SPCA & police

Responding to the post, several netizens tried to help, with one calling the Singapore Civil Defence Force and being told to call the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which she did.

Ms Chiam later updated in a comment at 7.12pm that the police were on their way.

At 7.14pm, she shared that a number of members of the public were trying to get the dog out.

Stuck dog released after owner agrees to jack up car

Ms Chiam posted another update at 7.30pm with a positive development — the police had contacted the car owner, who agreed to jack up the car.

A dog owner also came by with some food for the pooch too.

Finally, at 7.33pm she shared the good news that the dog had been freed.

Dog claimed by alleged friend of owner

However, the dog refused to eat and drink after being rescued, Ms Chiam said.

SPCA, who is on its way down, will handle the matter as the canine has no collar either, she added.

At 8pm, Ms Chiam said someone had claimed the dog, identifying himself as a friend of the owner.

He had been taking care of the dog when it ran out of his house, he claimed.

The SPCA, which has arrived, has taken down his particulars and is verifying his claims, she added.

