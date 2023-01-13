Dog In M’sia Gets Stuck On Condo Ledge, Fireman Tries To Coax It To Safety With Treats

Fireman Tries To Save Dog Stuck On Condo Ledge By Giving It Treats

Heroic dogs have dominated the headlines recently, thanks to the K9 sniffer dogs who helped retrieve victims of the Genting Highlands landslide.

For one dog in Malaysia, however, things happened the other way around when it was rescued by a fireman.

The pup had gotten stuck on the ledge of a condominium, and the fireman tried to save it by luring it with treats.

However, the dog turned its nose up – literally – at the offer.

In the end, the fireman had to rescue it by carrying it away from the ledge.

Dog sulks at treats from fireman trying to save it

The adorable rescue effort was shared on the Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia’s Facebook page yesterday (12 Jan).

In the video, a fireman hooked to a safety rope sits on the ledge of a condominium as he tries to save a dog that had gotten stuck there.

Despite his attempts to gain the pooch’s trust with treats, the latter seems to sulk and even presses its face to the wall in disdain.

While it would lower its head once the fireman’s hand went away, it would just as quickly turn its head up again when the treats came near.

The accompanying caption poked fun at this, saying, “It’s not easy to coax it… Mr Fireman had to sweet talk it too…”

Fireman manages to carry dog to safety with colleague’s help

Once Operation Treats stalled, the fireman had to conjure up another solution to save the dog from the precarious ledge.

A TikTok video by @malaysiagazette shows that he succeeded by wrapping the dog in a blanket and carrying it with help from another fireman.

Despite the ledge’s narrowness, both firemen were able to kneel down side-by-side to swaddle the dog.

The scared canine appeared to panic and wriggle free of the blanket, but the firemen were able to pin it down.

While one fireman secured the safety rope, the other held the dog until he got to the balcony and could put it down safely.

According to the caption, the dog did not belong to anyone residing in the condominium.

Netizens think up creative reasons for why dog was stuck on ledge

The dog’s sulking tickled many a netizen’s rib, prompting them to offer funny theories on how it ended up there.

One user joked that the dog was mad as it had been trying to apply for the K9 unit for a long time.

Another hypothesised that the dog’s girlfriend had dumped him and he was heartbroken.

Meanwhile, a commenter said that perhaps the dog’s owner kept talking its ear off about Blake, the K9 sniffer dog who famously keeled over in exhaustion during the Genting Highlands landslide rescue op.

Hence, the dog had grown sick of it and wanted to be coaxed by none other than a fireman.

Another netizen figured that perhaps the fireman had just given the wrong treat when the dog really wanted bones instead.

There were even a few thirsty netizens who wanted the fireman to come and coax them instead.

Kudos to firemen for tirelessly rescuing both people & animals

It’s good to see that the dog found its way back to safety, despite the initial setbacks.

We have to give it up for the firemen of Malaysia, who have shown tremendous bravery and dedication in rescuing both people and animals.

While we can’t all go to the lengths that they do, their tireless spirit certainly inspires us to help those in need however we can.

