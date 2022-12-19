K9 Sniffer Dog Passes Out From Exhaustion During M’sia Landslide Rescue Op, Has Been Rested

K9 Sniffer Dog In Genting Highlands Search & Rescue Operation Keels Over From Exhaustion

Ever since a terrifying landslide struck a campsite in Genting Highlands last Friday (16 Dec), rescue teams have been working tirelessly to search for buried victims.

Accompanying the humans in the search and rescue (SAR) operation is man’s best friend — a K9 unit of sniffer dogs using their keen sense of smell to detect people underneath the mud and debris.

Unfortunately, one pooch recently passed out from exhaustion after an intense two-day search.

It has now been rested. The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department has also confirmed that they will rotate the K9 unit to prevent this from happening again.

K9 unit to be rotated after sniffer dog passes out from exhaustion

On Sunday (18 Dec), Bernama reported that Blake, one of the K9 sniffer dogs in the Genting Highlands landslide SAR operation, had keeled over in exhaustion.

The English Springer Spaniel had been working hard for two consecutive days. It has now been rested.

As a result, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Norazam Khamis stated that they will rotate the K9 unit.

They will start with three dogs first and then let the rest take turns.

There are currently 11 tracker dogs on standby at the scene. Six of them belong to the Fire and Rescue Department, four to the Royal Malaysian Police, and one to the Army.

Mr Norazam added they will ask for more dogs if necessary.

Search continues for remaining 9 victims

According to Bernama, there are still nine more victims to be found.

At 8.30am this morning (19 Dec), six of the K9 tracker dogs were brought in for the SAR operation, which was suspended last night due to unfavourable weather conditions.

At the moment, 61 out of 94 people have been rescued.

24 victims have been confirmed dead.

